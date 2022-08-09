Home World

Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

"We are going to invest it in America," Biden said on Friday. "We're going to make it in America. We're going to win the economic competition of the 21st century in America."

Published: 09th August 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a USD 280 billion bipartisan bills to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost US competitiveness over China.

The Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday will include lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law that will incentivise investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease US reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

"We are going to invest it in America," Biden said on Friday. "We're going to make it in America. We're going to win the economic competition of the 21st century in America."

The White House said Micron is announcing a USD 40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a USD 4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US President Joe Biden Boost Manufacturing US China Rose Garden ceremony White House
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp