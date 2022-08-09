Home World

Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo 

The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the US and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine. South Africa has remained neutral on the war.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa.

Blinken met with Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning for brief talks that also included South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the US and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine. South Africa has remained neutral on the war and refused to criticise Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or conduct in the conflict.

Blinken also marked South Africa's Women's Day holiday, marking the day in 1956 when women of all races marched to the capital, Pretoria, to protest apartheid, the country's regime of oppression of the Black majority which did not end until 1994.

Blinken attended an event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria. The US top diplomat then took off on a flight to Congo, the next stop on his three-nation tour of Africa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Women's Day Congo Ramaphosa International Relations
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp