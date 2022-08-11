Home World

Khashoggi ex-lawyer's prison sentence for money-laundering overturned in UAE

Asim Ghafoor was convicted of "money-laundering crimes linked to a US-based tax evasion operation", the official WAM news agency said late on Wednesday.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By AFP

DUBAI: The former US lawyer of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been convicted of money laundering and fined but had a jail sentence overturned by a court in the UAE.

Asim Ghafoor was convicted of "money-laundering crimes linked to a US-based tax evasion operation", the official WAM news agency said late on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Court rescinded a three-year jail term but raised a fine against Ghafoor to five million dirhams ($1.4 million) and ordered his deportation.

Ghafoor received the prison term and a three-million dirham fine following his arrest last month, reportedly as he was transiting Dubai airport.

Khashoggi, Ghafoor's former client and associate was murdered by Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018, an incident that triggered a diplomatic backlash.

The case in the United Arab Emirates follows an "assistance request" from US officials investigating Ghafoor's "involvement in tax evasion and suspicious money transfers", WAM said.

"It was found that there was a money-laundering crime that occurred in the country, by the accused making international money transfers without proving their source," it added. The US embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to a request for comment.

In July, after the initial sentencing, the US State Department denied requesting Ghafoor's arrest and said the case did not appear to be connected to his ties with Khashoggi.

Ghafoor, who attended Wednesday's hearing, runs a private law firm and is a board member of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a rights group founded by Khashoggi that called for his release in July.

He has defended businesspeople, charity leaders and institutions against allegations of involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, according to DAWN's website.

The case follows a crackdown on money laundering after the UAE was added to a "grey list" of countries under heightened monitoring by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force in March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Lawyer Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi Conivicted Money Laundering UAE
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp