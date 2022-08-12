Germany: Low Rhine water levels lead to energy crisis

By Express News Service

DUISBURG: A hot, dry July made worse by climate change has raised the risk that the German economy could run aground as sinking Rhine waters make shipping along the river harder.

The prospect of severe, longer-term limits to traffic spells a new headache for the industries lined up on the river’s banks and threatens to further strain Germany’s efforts to wean itself off Russian energy imports as coal counts among key cargo moved on the waterway.

Roberto Spranzi, boss of DTG, a shipping cooperative, says the volumes that his fleet can carry are already limited by the unusually low water levels.

Pointing at the worrying ebb at the entrance to the inland port of Duisburg in western Germany, Spranzi notes that currently, it’s at 1.70 metres. In theory, the normal water level is over two metres.

Further up the river in Kaub, a noted bottleneck for shipping where the Rhine runs narrow and shallow, the reference level is forecast to go below 40 centimetres by the end of the week and squeeze traffic further.

