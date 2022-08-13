Home World

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo slams Rushdie stabbing

12 staff members of Charlie Hebdo were gunned down in 2015 over cartoons about Prophet Mohammed considered blasphemous by many Muslims.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Author Salman Rushdie.

Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose 12 staff members were gunned down in 2015 over cartoons about Prophet Mohammed considered blasphemous by many Muslims, said Saturday that nothing justified the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

The British author, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state Friday.

"Nothing justifies a fatwa, a death sentence," Charlie Hebdo said.

"At the time we are writing these lines we do not know the motives" of the attacker, it said, speculating ironically whether it was spurred by global warming, the decline in purchasing power, or a ban on watering potted plants during the current heatwave.

The magazine's managing editor, known as Riss and a survivor of the 2015 attack, said Rushdie's assailant was probably a practicing Muslim and slammed the "little and mediocre spiritual heads who are intellectually nil and culturally ignorant".

Rushdie's 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" transformed his life when Iran's first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or religious decree, ordering his killing.

The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charlie Hebdo Salman Rushdie attack Salman Rushdie
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp