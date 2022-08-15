Home World

3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

Published: 15th August 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

GURNEE: Three people were injured late Sunday in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago.

Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles (72 kilometres) north of Chicago. The vehicle immediately drove away. No other details were provided.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker said as she heard someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed two fences to get where she could call her husband. Walker told WGN she was able to leave the park a short while later.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chicago Chicago amusement park Gurnee Six Flags Great America Shooting
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp