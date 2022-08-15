Foreign Minister of Nepal wishes India on 76th Independence Day

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Khadka wished India for completing 75 years of Independence and extended greetings and felicitations to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the happy occasion.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal tweeted on Twitter.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of 76th Independence Day of India.@PaudyalBR @sewa_lamsal — MOFA of Nepal

