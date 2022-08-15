Home World

India receives wishes from International Space Station on completing 75 years of Independence

International Space Station (Photo | ISRO @ Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India received a very special congratulatory message from the International Space Station as Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti congratulated the nation on completing 75 years of Independence.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu shared the video and wrote, "Sky is not the limit! Good wishes from #space ISS as #India celebrates #75YearsofIndependence. Appreciate Astronaut Samantha for the warm message. A true partnership between NASA, ISRO, and ESA."

The video was also shared by ISRO on Twitter, in which it thanked thanking NASA, ESA, and the International Space Station for their wishes on the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

(Photo | ISRO @ Twitter)

ISRO's tweet was liked by over 22,000 users and reshared more than 4,000 times, according to Al Jazeera.

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, Cristoforetti, on behalf of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ESA congratulated India and spoke about the Indian Space Research Organisation's contributions to space exploration and wished it the best for future missions.

(Photo | ISRO @ Twitter)

"It is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of Independence," Cristoforetti said," adding that for decades, international agencies have cooperated with ISRO on many space and science missions.

She also wished ISRO luck with its "Gaganyan" mission to launch humans into space.

"Expanding our partnership with ISRO, and exploring the universe together is the goal for all of us, for the future of space exploration," she said.

(Photo | ISRO @ Twitter)

The Indian astronauts will be sent to space on the basis of certain trials. If it becomes successful, the Gaganyaan mission will make India the fourth nation in the world to send humans to space after the US, Russia, and China.

The government has said that preparations for the Gaganyaan mission are complete and humans could be launched into space in 2023.

