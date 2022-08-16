Home World

Armenia fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 16, rules out terror plot

The disaster comes as the country of three million people is still recovering from a 2020 war with Azerbaijan, which ended in a heavy defeat and sparked a political crisis.

Published: 16th August 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

The cause of the blast at the Surmalu wholesale market has not yet been established, but reports said the explosion went off at a place that stored fireworks. (Photo |AFP)

The cause of the blast at the Surmalu wholesale market has not yet been established, but reports said the explosion went off at a place that stored fireworks. (Photo |AFP)

By AFP

YEREVAN: The death toll from an explosion at a bustling market in the Armenian capital Yerevan rose to 16, Armenia's emergency situations ministry said on Tuesday.

Sunday's blast at the Surmalu wholesale market also injured 60 people after it caused a fire and the collapse of a building.

"Sixteen bodies were found during search and rescue efforts," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 18 people were still missing.

Officials said more than 350 rescuers are at work on the ground. The cause has not yet been established, but local news reports, citing witnesses, said the explosion went off at a place that stored fireworks.

Local authorities have excluded the possibility that it was a terror attack and prosecutors have already launched a probe into violations "on stocking inflammable goods", breaches in fire safety standards and the death of people "due to negligence".

ALSO READ | Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Russia accuses Baku of violating ceasefire as new tensions explode over Karabakh

The disaster comes as the country of three million people is still recovering from a 2020 war with Azerbaijan, which ended in a heavy defeat and sparked a political crisis.

Shortly after Sunday's blast, officials evacuated people from Yerevan metro stations after a bomb threat, but authorities found no explosive device.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Armenia Yerevan Armenia death toll Armenia blast
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp