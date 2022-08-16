Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, ''mild'' symptoms

Home World

She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:46 PM

First lady Jill Biden visits with Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother's Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia, May 8, 2022.(File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA: US First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms", the White House announced on Tuesday.

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

