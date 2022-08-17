Home World

After Twitter bid, Elon Musk now sets eye on Manchester United

ManU fans are already calling for the exit of the current American owner Glazer family owing to poor performance by the club in recent years.

Published: 17th August 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Filephoto | AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Filephoto | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After the failed Twitter bid that has left Tesla's chief executive officer (CEO) in an arduous legal battle, Elon Musk has now set his eyes on buying the English football club Manchester United.

"To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party," he tweeted. And shortly after this tweet, he said, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

One can never know how serious Musk is when it comes to his Tweets but the hint of this news has left Manchester United buzzing.

ManU fans are already calling for the exit of the current American owner Glazer family owing to poor performance by the club in recent years.

Musk's tweet, which was published not too long ago, has amassed a huge response. One of the Twitteratis asked, "Do you really think he's gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish."

Referring to Tesla CEO's legal battle over Twitter, another user took a shot at Musk and pointed at the deal that failed to materialise.

"You don't want it man, trust me This man singed a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without doing any due dilligence then realized it was a bad deal. Backed out, and is being sued," the user said.

Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through.

The microblogging website and the world's richest man are now heading to trial after Musk sought to abandon his deal to acquire Twitter over what he says is a misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site.

Twitter is trying to compel Musk to follow through on the deal while accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Twitter Manchester United Football
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp