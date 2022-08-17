Home World

Apple lays off 100 contract recruiters: Report

Other tech giants, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Oracle, have all slowed hiring or cut back on some departments in recent months as they grapple with inflation.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Apple logo

Apple company logo (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple has laid off about 100 contract-based recruiters in the past week in an effort to slow hiring and spending, media reports say.

The recruiters, who are responsible for hiring new employees at the company, were told that the layoffs reflect changes to Apple's business needs, citing Bloomberg, CNBC reported.

As per the report, though the move is unusual for the California-based tech giant, Apple is not the only company slowing hiring.A

Other tech giants, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Oracle, have all slowed hiring or cut back on some departments in recent months as they grapple with inflation and tighten their belts ahead of a potential economic downturn.

"We do see inflation in our cost structure," CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying last month.

"We see it in things like logistics and wages and certain silicon components. And we're still hiring, but we're doing it on a deliberate basis," Cook added.

According to the report, not all of the company's contractors were let go, and Apple is still keeping its full-time recruiters on board, according to the report. The terminated contractors will receive benefits and pay for two more weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple Apple lay offs inflation global economic crisis
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp