Jaishankar holds 'productive' conversations with Thai counterpart

The minister also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar and shared India's perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, amid China flexing muscles in the strategic region.

Published: 17th August 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held "productive" conversations with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai during which they discussed advancing bilateral contacts in political, economic, security and defence, connectivity and health domains.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Tuesday, co-chaired the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting with Pramudwinai, who is also the South-East Asian country's Deputy Prime Minister.

"Productive conversations to further strengthen our all-encompassing bilateral relationship. Discussed advancing contacts in political, economic, security & defence, connectivity & health domains," Jaishankar tweeted.

"As its neighbours, exchanged views on the situation (in) Myanmar. As also our cooperation within the ASEAN and BIMSTEC. Shared our perspectives on the Indo-Pacific. Agreements signed today on cooperation in Health and Broadcasting will take our ties forward," he said in another tweet.

Speaking on India-Thailand ties earlier, Jaishankar had said that for India, the ASEAN has been associated with a period of reforms.

"Among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, Thailand has been particularly important for us. It is today a very major partner. I think trade today is in excess of USD 15 billion," he said.

Thailand is a partner to India not only in ASEAN but other organisations like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Mekong-Ganga.

He said the objective of the joint commission is to build greater political comfort, to increase trade, to look at the barriers which stand in the way to promote more economic activity and more investments between the two countries and to make it easier for the people to travel between the two nations.

Jaishankar also called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments.

"Privileged to call on Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during my visit. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Benefitted from his guidance on growing our bilateral relationship as we celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations," Jaishankar tweeted.

