Home World

16 dead, 21 hurt in Turkey accident between bus and ambulance

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus. 

Published: 20th August 2022 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By AFP

 ISTANBUL: Sixteen people died and 21 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, media reported Saturday. 

The governor of Gaziantep province Davut Gul said that the deaths and injuries were sustained "in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance... between Gaziantep and Nizip". 

Local media gave a higher toll than the provisional figure given earlier by the governor, reporting 16 deaths and 21 injuries. 

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus. 

"Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead," the Gaziantep governor said.  Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Istanbul Turkey road accident
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp