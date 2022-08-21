Indian community in Brazil is a bridge between India, Brazil: Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, during the first leg of a three-nation visit in Latin America, addressed the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo.

"Began my Latin America visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo and shared with them the progress and optimism as India completes 75 years of Independence,’’ Dr Jaishankar said. Besides, Brazil he will also visit Paraguay and Argentina.

During his speech, the EAM thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge between Brazil and India.

"India-Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation. I thank the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge," he added.

Meanwhile, during the course of his visit, official interactions begin from August 22nd, EAM will call on the top leadership in all three countries. He is also expected to inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy in Paraguay. The tour will be the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs

Minister to the country.

In Brazil and Argentina, the EAM will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts. JCMs will review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships in diverse fields and discuss regional and global issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"EAM's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with our partners in Latin American countries (LAC), explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance,’’ according to MEA.

Prior to his ongoing Dr Jaishankar met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi. The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries.

"So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight,’’ Dr Jaishankar tweeted just before he left for Latin America.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, during the first leg of a three-nation visit in Latin America, addressed the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo. "Began my Latin America visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo and shared with them the progress and optimism as India completes 75 years of Independence,’’ Dr Jaishankar said. Besides, Brazil he will also visit Paraguay and Argentina. During his speech, the EAM thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge between Brazil and India. "India-Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation. I thank the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge," he added. Meanwhile, during the course of his visit, official interactions begin from August 22nd, EAM will call on the top leadership in all three countries. He is also expected to inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy in Paraguay. The tour will be the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the country. In Brazil and Argentina, the EAM will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts. JCMs will review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships in diverse fields and discuss regional and global issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "EAM's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with our partners in Latin American countries (LAC), explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance,’’ according to MEA. Prior to his ongoing Dr Jaishankar met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi. The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries. "So much potential for growing our cooperation. Encourage their efforts to realizing it fully. Thanked them for their perspectives and insights as I head to the region tonight,’’ Dr Jaishankar tweeted just before he left for Latin America.