Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid

Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.

“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday. The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected.

Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.

Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people including Kishida have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.

