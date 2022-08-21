Home World

Pakistan media watchdog imposes ban on broadcasting live speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan

Khan, while addressing a public gathering here on Saturday, threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents.

Published: 21st August 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's electronic media watchdog has banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, hours after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements while addressing a rally here.

Khan, while addressing a public gathering here on Saturday, threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a communique issued on Saturday said that television channels despite repeated warnings had failed to implement a time-delay mechanism to stop the broadcast of material against 'state institutions'.

"It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility," it said.

The regulator said Khan's speeches were in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and against the code of conduct for the media.

"The competent authority i.e. Chairman PEMRA in view of the above-mentioned background and reasons, in exercise of delegated powers of the authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits broadcast of live speech of Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect," it added.

PEMRA, however, said Khan's recorded speech would only be permitted to be aired after an effective delay mechanism to ensure monitoring and editorial control. Reacting sharply to the ban imposed on the PTI chairman, the party said the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a fascist regime.

"Imported fascists are trying to ban Imran Khan's speeches on TV. They have lost the battle completely and now using fascism; they will fail! #HelpPakistan by raising our voices against fascists!," Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a tweet.

Saturday's rally was organised by PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan claimed was 'blatant fascism' prevalent under the 'imported regime' of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the rally, Khan didn't spare Pakistan's Army, calling it 'neutrals', and urged his supporters to stand with the nation rather than the 'gang of thieves', in a veiled reference to the coalition government.

The 69-year-old also lashed out at the judiciary, terming them as 'biased'. While the Pakistan Army has not responded to Khan's barb, political parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan have asked the judiciary to take legal action against Khan and his aides for threatening a female judge and intimidating police officers.

Meanwhile, Khan has said that he will address a rally at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh ground later on Sunday. Since he was ousted from power in April, Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly claimed that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a 'foreign conspiracy'.

Khan has also emphasised that his party would not deal with or accept the 'imported government' headed by prime minister Sharif.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Live speech Satellite TV Channel
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp