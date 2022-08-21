Home World

Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed median line

Despite strong objections from the Taiwan government, China has been carrying out military drills in the area.

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. (Photo | AFP)

Twelve Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, said Taiwan's defence ministry. Five aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

China's nearly two weeks of military exercises surrounding Taiwan followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island in defiance of Beijing's threats. The exercises appear to have had little impact among Taiwan's more than 23 million people, who overwhelmingly favour the status quo of de facto independence while maintaining robust economic ties with China.

China's threats against Taiwan have been likened to Russia's invasion of its neighbour. Shortly before Moscow dispatched troops in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in Beijing, where they declared their relationship had “no limits" and Russia supported China's claim to Taiwan.

