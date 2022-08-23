Home World

UK spies accused over arrest of Sikh blogger in India

The UN working group on arbitrary detention reported this year that Johal's arrest was "arbitrary" and on "discriminatory grounds".

Published: 23rd August 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Shiva Kumar, who lodged a police complaint regarding his abduction, in his suicide note alleged that the two police officers had tortured and used foul language against him and his father.

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

Human rights groups on Tuesday said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest and torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland.

Jagtar Singh Johal has been held in detention in India for more than four years.

He is accused of being part of a terror plot against right-wing Hindu leaders and has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

"Our investigators have uncovered critical information that in 2017, the UK government may have authorised MI5 and MI6 to share information about UK citizen Jagtar Singh Johal," two organisations, Reprieve and Redress, said in a joint statement.

They claimed this tip off "led to his unlawful arrest and torture in India".

Johal, from Dumbarton in west Scotland, has filed a legal claim against the UK government and is being represented by British law firm Leigh Day.

He is asking for a public apology and redress from the government.

- Electric shocks -

Reprieve and Redress said Johal was abducted in 2017 with a sack over his head while in India for his wedding.

He was held incommunicado for 10 days and tortured with electric shocks to his ear lobes, nipples and genitals until he signed a "false confession".

"Evidence has now been uncovered that the British intelligence agencies, MI5 and MI6, may have contributed to Jagtar's detention and torture by sharing intelligence with the Indian authorities," the NGOs said.

They accused the UK of acting while "there was a real risk that Jagtar could be tortured, mistreated or face the death penalty".

Rupert Skilbeck, director of Redress, called for a "full review of the way that the UK government responds when UK citizens are tortured abroad" and "the role of the intelligence community in this case".

Leigh Day is arguing that an anonymised case study in a 2018 report by a British interior ministry body, the Investigatory Powers Commission, appears to discuss Johal's case.

The commission oversees the use of covert investigatory powers by UK authorities, including the police and intelligence services.

It said domestic spy agency MI5 and its overseas counterpart MI6 passed information on a British national to foreign authorities resulting in their detention and torture.

"It would be totally unacceptable for the UK government's actions to have placed an individual, let alone a British citizen, at risk of torture or the death penalty," said Leigh Day partner Waleed Sheikh.

The UN working group on arbitrary detention reported this year that Johal's arrest was "arbitrary" and on "discriminatory grounds".

It said that the "online activist... contributed to a magazine and website documenting the persecution of the Sikh religious minority in India."

The activist is being held in Tihar prison in New Delhi, the UN body said.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said in response to the claims that it would be "inappropriate" to comment during legal proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human rights groups UK intelligence agencies Sikh blogger
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp