India appoints Vikram Duraiswami as next ambassador to UK

Published: 24th August 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Doraiswami ( Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As United Kingdom (UK) braces to choose a new Prime Minister and also finalise the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, a 1992-batch diplomat, Vikram Doraiswami, has been announced as India’s Ambassador to the UK.

He has also served in the Prime Minister’s Office. He has worked with both Late Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee as his Private Secretary and also with Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

He will assume charge in London shortly, says the Ministry of External Affairs. The last Ambassador of UK , Gaitri Issar Kumar, retired from service on June 30th so this appointment was much awaited. 

Doraiswami has been serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh since October 2020. With the fifth round of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and UK over, the trade talks will gather momemtum to meet the Diwali deadline. This was a much-awaited announcement,’’ say sources.

