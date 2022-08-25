Home World

Pakistan court grants ex-PM Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in terror case

A case was registered against the PTI chairman under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for his threatening remarks against the judge and capital police at a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

Published: 25th August 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Minister Imran Khan on Thursday secured an interim pre-arrest bail plea in the terror case filed against him for threatening a sessions judge during a public rally, after he appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

Security was beefed up at the Federal Judicial Complex where Khan appeared, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A case was registered against the PTI chairman under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for his threatening remarks against the judge and capital police at a rally in Islamabad on August 20, the report added.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party's legal committee where it was decided that an application seeking the ex-prime minister's bail would be filed in the ATC Islamabad.

"Imran Khan will go there himself. God willing, we will all go together tomorrow," he said. Earlier on August 20, the PTI chief had staged a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Imran's lawyers filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in a terrorism case registered for 'threatening' a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally.

The pre-arrest bail plea contended the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case. It also contended that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case.

Amid the row surrounding the ant-terror case, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres this week said he is "aware" of the recent terrorism charges against Imran Khan and has called for an "impartial legal process".

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General said that the UN chief was "aware" of the charges brought by Imran Khan and emphasised the "need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process."

"The secretary-general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said. 

