Home World

US smuggler caught carrying 60 reptiles inside his pants pleads guilty

Jose Manuel Perez masterminded the six-year scheme from his home in southern California, which involved bringing 1,700 animals into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong.

Published: 25th August 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image tweeted by US Attorney L.A.(Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: A man who hid snakes and lizards in his trousers as he tried to sneak them into the United States as part of a USD 750,000 reptile smuggling enterprise faces decades in prison, officials said Wednesday.

Jose Manuel Perez masterminded the six-year scheme from his home in southern California, which involved bringing 1,700 animals into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong.

In a plea deal with the Department of Justice, Perez acknowledged that he had paid mules to transport some of his illicit cargo, and at other times had made border crossings himself.

The animals that he netted, which included Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards, were sold to clients across the country for upwards of USD 739,000, documents show.

His downfall came in March when he tried to drive from Mexico with 60 creatures secreted around his groin and in other parts of his clothing.

After initially telling customs officers he was transporting his pet lizards in his pockets, he was found to have 60 reptiles on him.

They included arboreal alligator lizards and Isthmian dwarf boas, a kind of snake that changes colour and whose defence mechanisms include bleeding from its eyes.

Three of the reptiles were dead.

Perez, who admitted two counts of smuggling, each of which carries up to 20 years in prison, and one of wildlife trafficking, which carries a maximum five-year jail term, will be sentenced on December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smuggler Reptiles smuggled in pants
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp