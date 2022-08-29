Home World

New symptoms found in COVID-infected children raise concerns in Hong Kong

symptoms are hoarseness and inspiratory stridor. In severe cases, it can produce acute obstruction of the respiratory tract and an absence of oxygen supply to an organ or a tissue.

Published: 29th August 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

BEIJING: The health experts in Hong Kong have warned of new clinical features including hoarseness and inspiratory stridor (a sign of airway obstruction) among children suffering from COVID-19 during the fifth wave.

The latest development brings concerns for the city, which has reported over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days, as the new school year for primary and secondary schools is set to begin on September 1, as per local media reports.

According to China's Global Times, Chuang Shuk-Kwan, director of the Communicable Diseases Division of the Center for Health Protection of the HKSAR Government's Department of Health said that he found some infected children had developed croup which indicates an inflammation of the larynx, windpipe, and bronchial tubes.

Mike Kwan Yat-wah, the consultant at the department of paediatrics and adolescent medicine at Princess Margaret Hospital, said that the clinical features among children during the fifth wave driven by the Omicron variant differ from those observed in the previous ones.

"Its symptoms are hoarseness and inspiratory stridor. In severe cases it can produce acute obstruction of the respiratory tract and an absence of oxygen supply to an organ or a tissue," he added.

Kwan further said, "This condition can also be caused by various infectious agents, such as parainfluenza virus. However, in the recent COVID pandemic, this condition was nearly all caused by the Omicron variant."

According to Kwan, the possibility of prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, saying about 19 per cent of children who have recovered from COVID-19 present with at least one of these symptoms in the outpatient follow-up at his hospital - Princess Margaret Hospital.

"The most common complaints were memory loss, cognitive deficits, insomnia, headaches, and discomfort," he noted.

Noticeably, there are two confirmed cases in children who have been newly classified as "serious" and are being treated in the children's ICU at Princess Margaret Hospital.

One of them, a 17-month-old boy, had a fever and convulsions on the night of Friday and briefly stopped breathing. He got croup after being infected and just received his first dose of vaccine on that day. Expert advisers to the SAR government believed that the boy's condition was caused by the COVID virus.

Another 10-year-old boy developed a high fever and tested positive on August 22. He sought medical treatment on Thursday for breathing difficulties, Global Times reported.

Infections with Omicron variants are still on the rise with the proportion of new cases infected with BA.4 (or BA.5) in Hong Kong rising to 48.6 per cent, while BA.2.12.1 accounted for 7.6 per cent, according to Chuang Shuk-Kwan.

Chuang predicted that, for the upcoming school season, the proportion of confirmed cases among students and teachers would increase, and that daily tests would be required to prevent transmission on campus.

Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu on Saturday said that current vaccination rates among senior citizens and children were non-ideal and this group of the population reported higher rates of severe illness and death after COVID-19 infection.

"Among them, about 30 per cent of people over 80 years old, 20 per cent of people between 3 and 11 years old and 90 per cent of people under 3 years old have not been vaccinated," he added.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, schools are allowed to conduct full-day in-person classes if all staff members and 90 per cent of students have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, since the fifth outbreak began in Hong Kong, the city has reported over 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days. The city has seen a steady rise in the number of daily infections since the fifth wave, which peaked in March.

Hong Kong reported 9,708 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 213 infections were imported. The city also recorded 10 new deaths.

On Saturday, a total of 8,457 new cases were confirmed and four deaths were reported, Chuang Shuk-Kwan told.

In-person learning at Hong Kong schools has been repeatedly interrupted since the Covid-19 pandemic began over two and a half years ago.

The Hong Kong authorities are still mulling over the decision to conduct in-person classes and the city's education chief has said that if the number of daily Covid-19 infections exceeds 10,000, may suspend full-day in-person teaching.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 new symptoms
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp