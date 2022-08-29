Home World

Swedish ferry carrying 300 people catches fire, situation now 'under control'

The ferry was north of Sweden’s Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

Published: 29th August 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

STOCKHOLM: A fire was Monday reported on a passenger ferry bound for Sweden with 300 people but officials said the blaze was “limited” and it is under control. No one has been injured.

The ferry was north of Sweden’s Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

Stefan Elfström, spokesperson at the ferry company Stena Line, said told SVT that they had been informed of a fire “on a limited scale (and) firefighting is currently underway. We have no reports of personal injuries.” According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, the fire was under control and while there was smoke there are “no open flames,” spokeswoman Lisa Mjörning said.

Elfström added that passengers on board were being taken care of.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said there was a tire on fire on the ferry’s car deck as it travelled from Ventspils in Latvia to Nynashamn in Sweden. Nearby ships and a helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baltic sea ferry Ferry fire Swedish Maritime Administration
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp