World's 'loneliest man' dies in Brazilian forest

The Brazilian, whose name and the language he spoke were never known, lived in voluntary isolation in a piece of forest monitored by Funai.

The man is seen amid the forest, in Rondonia, western Brazil. (Photo | FUNAI, AP)

An indigenous tribe member, dubbed the “loneliest man in the world” because he lived completely alone in Brazil’s Amazon forests, was found dead, officials said on Saturday.

Called the “Indian of the Hole” because of the large trenches he dug to trap animals or hide in, the last of his unknown tribe died of natural causes.

He was found dead in his hammock in his hut on Aug.24, according to Funai, the government’s indigenous agency.

According to La Prensa, he lived on his own and was constantly on the run.

The indigenous man was located 26 years ago in the forest in the Rondonia state, near the border with Bolivia, the La Prensa reported.

The agency said it found no traces indicating the presence of other people near the hut.

There were no signs of violence or struggle since the utensils he used were in their usual places, the report noted.

Forensic experts carried out the first inspection of the body that was sent for an autopsy to identify the cause of his death.

In the Brazilian jungle, at least 114 indigenous peoples have been identified who live in isolation, avoiding direct contact with non-Indians.

Indigenous rights group Survival International said the man was “viciously targeted by gunmen” in late 2009.

The majority of his tribe is believed to have been killed in the 1970s and 80s after a road was built nearby, causing a rise in demand for land for business purposes.

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is home to more uncontacted Indian than anywhere in the world, Survival International said.

In the past, many ranchers have used gunmen to kill uncontacted Indians in Rondônia, the group said.

