Mandela's grandson slams Meghan Markle for comparing herself with anti-apartheid campaigner

By Online Desk

Meghan Markle has drawn flak from Nelson Mandela's kin for her suggestion that her marriage to Prince Harry sparked a scene of joy in South Africa reminiscent of the 1990 release of the anti-apartheid campaigner after 27 years in jail.

"It cannot be equated to as the same," Nelson Mandela's grandson said as he reacted to the Duchess of Sussex's claim.

In a report in MailOnline, Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela was quoted as saying that he was 'surprised' at her remarks in The Cut magazine when she claimed that three years ago a cast member of the Lion King had made the unlikely comparison between her royal wedding and Madiba's historic walk to freedom.

In a 6,409-word article called 'Meghan of Montecito', the former Suits star recalled an encounter she had at the 2019 London premiere of a live-action version of the Disney classic. She said an actor from South Africa pulled her aside and told her: "I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison".

But MailOnline has learnt that the story has astonished the Mandela family.

'Mandla' Mandela, an MP and Chief of the late South African President's Mvezo tribe, said he was 'surprised' at her remarks.

He told, "Madiba's celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So It cannot be equated to as the same."

His grandfather served 27 years in prison before being released and re-uniting opponents and going on to lead his country.

The African National Congress MP added, "We are still bearing scars of the past. But they were (Mandela's celebrations) a product of the majority of our people being brought out onto the streets to exercise the right of voting for the first time",

