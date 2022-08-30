Home World

Six million Afghans at risk of famine: UN official

With the Taliban's return to power on August 2021, the country's situation has further deteriorated, and in addition, a devastating earthquake and flash floods have compounded the situation.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Afghans at risk of famine

A family eat lunch in their home in one of Kabul's poor neighborhoods in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: A top UN official has warned that 6 million Afghans are at risk of famine as the war-torn country continues to face extreme hardship and uncertainty under the Taliban regime.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths made the remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, reports dpa news agency.

More than half of the country's population needs humanitarian assistance, Griffiths said.

With the Taliban's return to power on August 2021, the country's situation has further deteriorated.

Unemployment and extreme poverty have forced tens of thousands of Afghans to flee their country.

In addition, a devastating earthquake and flash floods have compounded the situation.

The international community is pumping roughly $40 million into the country's economy each week.

But there are complaints that the Taliban is allocating the majority of the money to its supporters.

"Poverty is deepening, the population is still growing, and the de facto authorities have no budget to invest in their own future," Griffiths said.

He said the UN urgently needs $600 million to support preparation for winter, such as upgrades and repairs to shelter, warm clothes, and blankets, and an additional $154 million for food and livelihood assistance.

According to the Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than 90 per cent of Afghans have been suffering from some form of food insecurity since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, skipping meals or whole days of eating and engaging in extreme coping mechanisms to pay for food, including sending children to work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan famine Taliban Afghanistan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp