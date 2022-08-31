Home World

First death of a person with monkeypox in US reported in Texas

For most people, infection with monkeypox is painful but not life-threatening, a statement issued by the Health Services said.

A health professional prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris. (Photo | AP)

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in Texas on Tuesday.

The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised. The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

People should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Monkeypox has claimed 15 lives in eight countries since the global outbreak began this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths were previously reported in Cuba, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, India, Nigeria, Spain and the Central African Republic.

