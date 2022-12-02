Home World

Musk kicks Kanye West off Twitter for 'incitement to violence'

West has made a series of anti-Semitic comments recently, as the one-time titan of fashion and music appears to have entered a disturbing spiral.

Published: 02nd December 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (File photo | AFP)

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Elon Musk kicked Kanye West off Twitter on Friday, after the controversial rapper posted a picture that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David.

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me," Musk said in response to West's tweet.

West had also shared a picture of a shirtless Musk getting sprayed with water, captioned: "Let's always remember this as my final tweet."

Musk, who previously called himself a "free speech absolutist," has repeatedly said he believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter and sought to remake the social media organization after he took control in October.

Since taking over the platform, Musk has cut around half of Twitter's workforce, including many employees tasked with fighting disinformation, while an unknown number of others have voluntarily quit.

The company has also begun reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts in what is being referred to internally as "the Big Bang," according to Platformer news blog.

West has made a series of anti-Semitic comments recently, as the one-time titan of fashion and music appears to have entered a disturbing spiral.

On Thursday, he appeared on Infowars, the show fronted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, to rant about sin, pornography and the devil.

"I like Hitler," West said several times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Kanye West Twitter
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp