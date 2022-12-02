Shots fired at Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan' capital

By AFP

KABUL: A security guard was wounded on Friday by shots fired at Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called "an assassination attempt" on the head of the mission.

"I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act," Sharif tweeted.

I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Head of Mission, Kabul. Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I

demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 2, 2022

Although Pakistan does not officially recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government, it kept its embassy open even as the hardline Islamists took over in August last year, and maintains a full diplomatic mission.

Pakistan has complicated relations with the Taliban, with Islamabad long accused of supporting the Islamists even while backing the US-led invasion of Afghanistan that toppled them following the 9/11 attacks.

Just spoke to Ubaid Nizamani Head of Mission, Kabul. Relieved to hear that he is safe. I expressed solidarity of govt & people with him, while assuring full support & assistance to him & mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for swift recovery of brave security guard. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 2, 2022

An embassy official said a lone attacker "came behind the cover of houses and started firing".

"The ambassador and all the other staff are safe, but we are not going outside of the embassy building as a precaution," he said.

Taliban security officials were not immediately available for comment.

