Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan

Published: 04th December 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan's security forces have killed a terrorist commander, wanted for his involvement in high-profile terror activities, during an exchange of fire in the country's troubled northwest, the army has said.

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan's general area Shewa on December 2, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media wing of the army - said on Saturday.

Noor was wanted by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in several terror activities against the security forces and also several kidnapping and ransom cases.

"During an intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist," it added.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed in a gun battle with terrorists in the South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

