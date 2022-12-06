Home World

Nike splits with NBA star Irving after anti-Semitism row

The sponsorship deal came under pressure last month, when the sportswear giant suspended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets' point guard.

NBA star Kyrie Irving. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Nike said Monday it has parted ways with Kyrie Irving after the NBA star sparked a firestorm by posting a link to an anti-Semitic film.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete," a spokesman for the company told AFP.

ALSO READ | US Jews battle new 'mainstreamed' anti-Semitism

That came after the team suspended Irving for at least five games citing his "failure to disavow anti-Semitism" either on social media or in meetings with reporters.

Irving had been under scrutiny since a social media post in which he offered a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" -- a 2018 film widely condemned for containing a range of anti-Semitic tropes.

