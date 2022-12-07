Afghanistan territory should not be used to train terrorists: NSAs in India-Central Asia meeting

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s security and its territory being used for sheltering and training terrorists were amongst the things that were discussed in the first India-Central Asia meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) in Delhi on Tuesday.

"The current situation in Afghanistan was discussed as its impact on the security and stability of the region, reiterating strong support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan. There was an emphasis to respect its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and urging non-interference in its internal affairs,’’ according to the joint communique.

It was also emphasised that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts and reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), that no terrorist organisations including those designated by the UNSC Resolution 1267 should be provided sanctuary or allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan.

Concern was expressed about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the need to jointly act to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the NSAs of five Central Asian Nations, besides India. These included the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan participated in the meeting. Turkmenistan was represented by their Ambassador in New Delhi.

The meeting flows from the agreement reached during first India- Central Asia Summit (27 January 2022) on holding regular meetings of Secretaries of the Security Council to discuss issues of regional security.

It comes at a time when India and Central Asian countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the expansion of terrorist propaganda, recruitment and fundraising efforts have serious security implications for the region and, therefore, a collective and coordinated response is essential. The misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems present new challenges in counterterrorism efforts and call for collective action.

"Called strongly for the early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Also reiterated that greater connectivity could be a force multiplier for enhancing trade and commerce as well as closer interactions between India and Central Asian Countries and accordingly deserved priority attention,’’ the joint communique stated.

Emphasis was also given on the significant role that Chabahar Port played during the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and its immense potential in enhancing trade and connectivity, as well as the logistics infrastructure of the Central Asian countries in the delivery of humanitarian goods to the Afghan people by international organisations.

They also took note of the increase in trade between India and Central Asian countries through the Shaheed Beheshti Terminal, Chabahar Port and discussed further development of this transport corridor. The participants supported India's proposal to include the Chabahar port within the framework of INSTC (International North South Transport Corridor).

