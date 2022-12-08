Home World

US appeals court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions

SANTA FE: The US government said on Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years.

But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a December 21 deadline set by a federal judge to end asylum restrictions that have been used to expel asylum seekers.

The disputed enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants' rights to seek asylum under US and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging some aspects of the November ruling by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered President Joe Biden's administration to lift the asylum restrictions.

Biden officials say the Department of Homeland Security continues to prepare for the December 21 deadline set by Sullivan to lift restrictions.

The restrictions were put in place under former President Donald Trump at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The practice was authorised under Title 42 of a broader 1944 law covering public health, and has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.

Sullivan has called the expulsion of migrants under the rule "arbitrary and capricious". And immigrant rights' groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution and that the pandemic was a pretext used by the Trump administration to curb immigration.

A coalition of conservative-leaning states wants to keep in place the Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern US border.

The ban has been unevenly enforced by nationality, falling largely on migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador - as well as Mexicans - because Mexico allows them to be returned from the United States.

Last month, Mexico began accepting Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States under Title 42, causing a sharp drop in Venezuelans seeking asylum at the US border.

The asylum rule has been used by the Biden administration to expel migrant families and single adults, though not children travelling alone.

