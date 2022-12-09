Home World

China makes first delivery of homegrown passenger jet

The first model of the narrow-body jet, which seats 164 passengers, was formally handed over to China Eastern Airlines during a ceremony at an airport in Shanghai, state media reported.

Published: 09th December 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

China's first domestically produced large passenger jet, before it is formally handed over to China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai. (Photo | AFP)

China's first domestically produced large passenger jet, before it is formally handed over to China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China on Friday announced the first delivery of its new domestically produced passenger jet, with the aircraft expected to make its commercial debut early next year.

Beijing hopes the C919 commercial jetliner will challenge foreign models like the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320, though most of its parts are sourced from abroad.

The first model of the narrow-body jet, which seats 164 passengers, was formally handed over to China Eastern Airlines during a ceremony at an airport in Shanghai, state media reported.

The move marked "an important milestone" in the journey of China's aircraft industry, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Footage broadcast Friday by CCTV showed the jet bearing the China Eastern insignia standing on a rainswept airfield and gave a glimpse inside the aircraft's cabin.

The state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) passed the airline a "commemorative key to the world's first C919," CCTV reported.

COMAC said at an airshow last month that it had secured orders for 300 C919s, but did not clarify whether the orders were fully confirmed and gave no details about the value of the deals or delivery dates.

But if the orders go through, they would take the number of known deals for the C919 to over 1,100, based on figures from previous COMAC statements.

Domestic media previously reported that four aircraft were expected to be delivered to China Eastern –- the country's second-largest carrier by passenger numbers –- by the end of the year before going into operation in the first quarter of 2023.

China sealed a deal for Airbus jets worth $17 billion earlier this year, and the company began producing its A321 model in the northeastern city of Tianjin last month.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded in China since 2019 after two fatal crashes, though the aerospace giant said in July that it may be approved for delivery by Chinese regulators this year.

But lingering US-China trade tensions and China's worst commercial air disaster earlier this year involving a Boeing 737-800 have slowed progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China passenger jet
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp