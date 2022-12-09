Many former naval officers continue to work for Dahra

Yeshi Seli By

DOHA: While the fate of eight former Indian navy officers under detention (for 101 days now) continues to hang in limbo, over 150 former Indian naval officers/ men continue to work for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services in Doha.

“Since this company was primarily set up to provide maritime training, and also offer technology products, services and security solutions officials recruited were primarily former officers/sailors from the Indian navy. Joint naval exercises were regularly conducted too. Most of the employees in the Doha office (which is fully functional) continue to be former Indian naval officers/ sailors and there are over 150 of them there,” say sources.

These naval officers were recruited by the company as per a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Qatar. While it is business as usual for those Indians who are currently working for Dahra in Doha, the fate of those under detention continues to hang in limbo after their bail plea was rejected for the third time last week.

“The wives of the detained naval officers also met with the CEO of Dahra, who is retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force, Khamis Al Ajmi sometime back, with a request to get their men out. Ajmi, who was based in Oman, flew to Doha to help in the release of the eight naval officers. However, he was detained too. He was released in the third week of November and is currently out on bail in Doha. He cannot leave Doha till Qatari authorities give him clearance,’’ sources added.

The CEO, it is learnt, heard the women out but didn’t substantiate how much longer it would take for the officials to be released. Over 101 days of detention are over, yet no charges have been framed against them, which is a cause of concern for authorities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the first time on Wednesday made a statement in Parliament saying that this was a sensitive case.

“The detention of our ex-servicemen in Qatar is foremost in our mind. Our ambassadors and senior officials are in touch with the Qatari government... I assure you that they are strongly in our priorities,’’ Dr Jaishankar added.

