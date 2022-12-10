Home World

Canada sanctions Iran, Russia and Myanmar over 'gross rights violations'

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights, also target Russia and Myanmar.

Published: 10th December 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Canada Flag

Canada Flag (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

OTTAWA: Canada announced Friday sanctions against 67 individuals and nine entities in several countries, including members of Iran's judiciary and prison system for alleged "gross and systematic human rights violations."

The sanctions timed to mark world days for anti-corruption and human rights, also target Russia and Myanmar.

The penalties affected 22 senior members of Iran's judiciary, the prison system and police forces, as well as senior aides to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and state-directed media, and came after the clerical regime's first execution of a protester, which has triggered global condemnation.

In a joint statement, Canada and the United States decried the Islamic regime's "brutal acts of violence against peaceful protestors and its ongoing repression of the Iranian people," including its "pervasive oppression and state-sponsored violence against women."

They accused Iranian security forces of having killed hundreds of protestors and arbitrarily detained thousands more "in their effort to silence the people of Iran."

"We denounce these draconian sentences in the strongest terms. These sentences are meant to intimidate people and suppress... dissent. They will not work," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre added later.

She said that the Iranian regime "should know that the world is watching."

Ottawa and Washington said they were "gravely alarmed" by reports of sexual violence being used "as a heinous means of protest suppression" and the harsh sentences being handed down to protestors.

Sanctions were also levelled against 33 current and former officials and six entities in Russia for cracking down on its citizens who are speaking out against Moscow's "illegal invasion of Ukraine and anti-democratic policies."

Twelve individuals and three entities in Myanmar were also slapped with sanctions for enabling the junta's attacks on civilians and facilitating arms shipments to the regime.

"Dignity, freedom and justice are pillars of Canada's foreign policy," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

"As the world witnesses the trampling of human rights of people in places such as Russia, Iran and Myanmar, we are reminded that we can only create change by standing up and defending the values that we hold dear."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada rights violations Canada sanctions Russia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp