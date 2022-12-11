Deuba, considered close to India, to remain as PM in Nepal

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sher Bahadur Deuba-led coalition is likely to form the next government in Nepal.

The Nepali Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in last month’s general election, with incumbent Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, considered close to India, set to stay for a sixth term, reports said.

"Coalitions are a permanent feature of Nepal politics now. Dueba-led Nepali Congress coalition has 132 seats. Now, Dueba needs around 10 more to form the government. Quite a few parties are ready to support them which includes CK Raut-led Janamat party which has seven seats, Nagarik Unmukti Party (People's Freedom Party) which has four seats and Independent party which has 20 seats,’’ said former Nepalese bureaucrat, V K Karna.

The parties who are going to be a part of the coalition will do it with their own demands, but as of now getting the requisite number of seats would not be a problem for Deuba.

"As the process of counting votes has neared completion a report would be submitted by Nepal’s Election Commission to the President, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, most likely at 5 pm December 12th. After going through the party lists and the numbers the President will invite the parties to Parliament (on December 13th) to share their numbers and those with the maximum will form the government. The formation of the government can take a week or lesser as is decided by the President. This time again the baton is likely to be passed to the Deuba-led coalition,’’ Karna added.

Deuba-led government is expected to enable smooth ties with India.

When Deuba succeeded Oli in 2021, he made his first visit as PM to India where is also visited Varanasi. Deuba had also invited India to invest in the 750 MW West Seti Hydropower Project.

India has been wanting to buy power from Nepal but was hesitant to buy it from companies that had Chinese investments. New projects like Seti and Pancheswar are being developed by India at present.

India’s main concerns have been growing influence of China in their infrastructure development and also Pakistan’s ISI activities.

In the last border talks too India had raised concerns about Chinese and Pakistani infiltrators from the Nepal border.

During the course of the coming week, the new government will be formed in Nepal and diplomatic and bilateral ties will be on the ascendant with India after Deuba is sworn in as the Prime Minister.

