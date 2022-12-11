Ukraine: Odesa without water, electricity; port not operating after Russia strike: Report

By Online Desk

The Ukrainian port of Odesa was not operating on Sunday (December 11) after the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system. That's according to Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, who added that grains traders were not expected to suspend exports, Reuters reports.

It came as more than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region were without power after Russian drone strikes hit two energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday.

Because of yesterday’s russian attack (by Iranian drones) now in Odesa there is no running water, no electricity. Russia is state-terrorist — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) December 11, 2022

Solsky said that Odesa port was not operating at the moment because the power generators had not been switched on yet.

Grains traders continued to ship grains via two other ports, he said.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes, the news agency reported.

Odesa regional authorities said electricity for the city's population will be restored "in the coming days," while complete restoration of the networks may take two to three months.

Ukraine is among the world's largest producers and exporters of corn and wheat but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian invasion, the Reuters report added.

