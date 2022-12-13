Home World

US says Iran executions show leadership 'fears own people'

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife and wounding four other people.

Published: 13th December 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ned Price

US State Department spokesman Ned Price (Photo | Ned Price @ Twitter)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday denounced Iran's second execution over ongoing protests, saying the latest killing, carried out in public, showed the clerical leadership feared its own people.

"We denounce this draconian treatment in the strongest terms," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"These harsh sentences, and now the first public execution at least, are meant to intimidate Iran's people, they're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," he said.

At the United Nations, spokesman Stephane Dujarric called for a halt to executions, saying "there's no place for capital punishment."

ALSO READ | Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "believed that the circumstances of this were particularly cruel," Dujarric said.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported.

It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside the prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran's second execution Iran protest Ned Price
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp