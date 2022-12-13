US says Iran executions show leadership 'fears own people'

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday denounced Iran's second execution over ongoing protests, saying the latest killing, carried out in public, showed the clerical leadership feared its own people.

"We denounce this draconian treatment in the strongest terms," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

This morning, the Islamic Republic executed a wrestling champion. #MajidrezaRahnavard was arrested and sentenced to death during protests in Iran.#NavidAfkari #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/sVqkk9qkoA — Hamidreza (@justchangingun) December 12, 2022

"These harsh sentences, and now the first public execution at least, are meant to intimidate Iran's people, they're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," he said.

At the United Nations, spokesman Stephane Dujarric called for a halt to executions, saying "there's no place for capital punishment."

ALSO READ | Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "believed that the circumstances of this were particularly cruel," Dujarric said.

Powerful visual display regarding the Islamic Republic’s execution of #Iranian protesters. #Iranians everywhere are attempting to bring the world’s attention to #Iran.



Laguna Beach, CA.#IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/w7qDgq8v80 — NUFDI (@NUFDIran) December 10, 2022

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported.

It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside the prison.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday denounced Iran's second execution over ongoing protests, saying the latest killing, carried out in public, showed the clerical leadership feared its own people. "We denounce this draconian treatment in the strongest terms," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. This morning, the Islamic Republic executed a wrestling champion. #MajidrezaRahnavard was arrested and sentenced to death during protests in Iran.#NavidAfkari #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/sVqkk9qkoA — Hamidreza (@justchangingun) December 12, 2022 "These harsh sentences, and now the first public execution at least, are meant to intimidate Iran's people, they're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," he said. At the United Nations, spokesman Stephane Dujarric called for a halt to executions, saying "there's no place for capital punishment." ALSO READ | Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "believed that the circumstances of this were particularly cruel," Dujarric said. Powerful visual display regarding the Islamic Republic’s execution of #Iranian protesters. #Iranians everywhere are attempting to bring the world’s attention to #Iran. Laguna Beach, CA.#IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/w7qDgq8v80 — NUFDI (@NUFDIran) December 10, 2022 Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported. It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside the prison.