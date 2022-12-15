Home World

US: Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had in a statement to Parliament recently said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Published: 15th December 2022

Indian-origin Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives

Indian-origin Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday slammed China for its latest aggression against India and highlighted the need for the United States to continue to work with India.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had in a statement to Parliament recently said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response.

"I'm disturbed to learn of the latest show of aggression by the Chinese Communist Party through its violation of Indian territory with its armed forces," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

"While I'm grateful that this clash led to no serious casualties to Indian forces, it serves as another reminder of the growing belligerence of the Chinese Communist Party and the need for the United States to continue to work with India and all our security partners in the region to counter Beijing's aggression," he added.

