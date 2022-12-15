Home World

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar.

Published: 15th December 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lusail Stadium in Qatar

Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Qatar, Dec. 20, 2019. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA: A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue's nationality.

His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency,” the committee said.

There was no match at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. The venue will host the final on Sunday between Argentina and the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal.

Since being named as host of this year's World Cup, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for over 2 million migrants who work in the country in everything from construction jobs to service industries. Rights groups say workers face unsafe conditions at work, including extreme heat that has caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms instituted by Qatar.

Qatari officials say stronger regulations over work conditions have been imposed under the reforms. They say three workers died in workplace accidents connected to the construction of new stadiums for the World Cup over the past decade, along with 37 other stadium workers who died outside the workplace during that time. They argue that accident rates at the stadiums are comparable to others around the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Cup FIFA FIFA World Cup migrant workers workers deaths
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp