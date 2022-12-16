Home World

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (98 feet) and covered an area of about three acres (1.2 hectares), the department said.

Published: 16th December 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Malaysia Landslide

Civil Defense personnel search for survivors buried after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: A landslide on Friday at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah.

He said the death toll has risen to 16, including a five-year-old boy.

Civil Defense personnel search for missing persons after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A child and a woman were found dead, a fire department official told The Associated Press. Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the estimated 51 missing people, the department said. Another 23 people have been rescued.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis was reported by Bernama news agency as saying that firefighters began arriving at the scene half an hour after receiving a distress call at 2:24 am.

Survivors walk out after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 (Photo | AP)

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (98 feet) and covered an area of about three acres (1.2 hectares), the department said. It posted pictures of rescuers with flashlights digging through soil and rubble in the early hours of the morning.

The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia's only casino. Bernama posted a video of some families with young children who were rescued and taking refuge at a police station nearby.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Landslide Malaysia landslide
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp