Home World

Russia fires missile barrage at Ukraine grid; water, electricity cut

Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv, near the border with Russia, was left without electricity, its mayor said.

Published: 16th December 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

The central cities of Poltava and Kremenchuk were also without power and regional officials in Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, said rockets hit a residential building.

The central cities of Poltava and Kremenchuk were also without power and regional officials in Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, said rockets hit a residential building. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: A fresh barrage of deadly Russian strikes battered Ukraine on Friday, cutting water and electricity in major cities and piling pressure on the grid in sub-zero temperatures.

Kyiv residents in winter coats crammed into underground metro stations as air raid sirens rang out and Russian forces fired off dozens of missiles in one of the biggest broadsides targeting the Ukrainian capital since February.

AFP journalists reported loud explosions and Kyiv's mayor said water supplies were disrupted in a wave of nationwide attacks that also killed two in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown in the south.

Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv, near the border with Russia, was left without electricity, its mayor said.

"I woke up, I saw a rocket in the sky," Kyiv resident 25-year-old Lada Korovai said. "I saw it and understood that I have to go to the tube."

"We live in this situation. It's a war, it's real war," she told AFP.

The onslaught is the latest of several waves of strikes targeting key infrastructure that began in October after a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats for Russia.

The central cities of Poltava and Kremenchuk were also without power and regional officials in Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, said rockets hit a residential building.

Kyiv water cuts

"Two people died," governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. Eight were injured, he added.

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the frontline Zaporizhzhia region, which houses Europe's largest nuclear power plant, said more than a dozen Russian missiles had targeted territory under Ukrainian control.

Kyiv meanwhile "withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. About 40 missiles were recorded in the capital's airspace," regional authorities said in a statement on social media.

"Thirty-seven of them were destroyed by air defence forces!" they added.

READ HERE | Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were disruptions to water supplies and that the metro had stopped running so people could shelter underground.

"Due to damage to the power system and emergency power outages, subway trains will not run until the end of the day today," city officials later announced online.

The Kyiv metro, a vital resource for the capital which had a pre-war population of three million, has been used as a city-wide bomb shelter since the Russian invasion.

About half of Ukraine's energy grid has been damaged in sustained attacks and the national provider warned Friday of emergency blackouts because of the "massive" wave of Russian attacks.

'Russian terror'

Temperatures in the Ukrainian capital hovered between minus one and three degrees Celsius (30 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit).

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine's allies to bolster supplies of weapons.

"For each Russian missile or drone aimed at Ukraine and Ukrainians there must be a howitzer delivered to Ukraine, a tank for Ukraine, an armoured vehicle for Ukraine," he said on social media.

"This would effectively end Russian terror against Ukraine and restore peace and security in Europe and beyond."

ALSO READ | Russian drone strikes damage 5 buildings in Ukraine capital

Fresh Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukraine, killed one person and wounded three more.

Kherson has been subjected to persistent Russian shelling since Moscow's forces retreated in November and power was cut in the city on Thursday.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said a woman working as a paramedic for the Ukrainian Red Cross was killed by Thursday's strikes in Kherson.

In the Russian-controlled region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed officials said shelling from Kyiv's forces had killed eight and wounded 23.

Putin to visit Belarus

"The enemy is conducting barbaric shelling of cities and districts of the republic," the Russian-installed leader of Lugansk Leonid Pasechnik said on social media.

Moscow has said the strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a response to an explosion on the Kerch bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Kremlin has said it holds Kyiv ultimately responsible for the humanitarian impact of the strikes for refusing to capitulate to Russian negotiation terms.

Ukrainian defence officials have credited systems newly supplied by Western allies for downing Russian missiles and drones.

Defence officials said this week that Ukraine had shot down a swarm of more than a dozen Iranian-made attack drones launched at Kyiv.

Separately on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will visit Belarus next week for talks with his counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Minsk said the pair will hold one-on-one talks as well as wider negotiations with their ministers on "Belarusian-Russian integration".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine War Water Electricity missile
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp