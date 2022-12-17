EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

Home World

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the bloc was definitively "turning its back" on reliance on Russian fossil fuels and diversifying towards "reliable energy partners"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BUCHAREST: Azerbaijan agreed Saturday to supply the European Union with electricity via a subsea cable, inking a deal in Bucharest as the bloc diversifies energy supply away from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the bloc was definitively "turning its back" on reliance on Russian fossil fuels and diversifying towards "reliable energy partners" after greenlighting construction of a 1,195-kilometre (745-mile) cable under the Black Sea.

"The Black Sea electric cable is a new transmission route full of opportunities," Van der Leyen tweeted.

"Since the beginning of Russia's war, we have decided to turn our back on Russian fossil fuels and to diversify towards reliable energy partners," she said.

Construction on the subsea cable is due to start next year linking Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania, although it is not expected to come on stream before 2029.

No financial details were forthcoming in a statement released by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev saluted what he termed "our contribution to European energy security" and "a new bridge between the EU and Azerbaijan."

Von der Leyen said the cable would additionally afford Georgia, like Azerbaijan a non-EU member, an opportunity to become a regional energy hub.

She noted the scheme would enable the carrying of electricity supplies through to neighbouring states including Moldova and Ukraine, and aid the modernisation of the latter's energy network.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: "We are preparing to construct the longest undersea electric cable. If I were younger, I would say you have to be rock and roll to make such a cable."

Saturday's agreement also foresees enhanced cooperation in new energy technology, hydrogen production and expansion of energy transit infrastructure, according to a Romanian presidency statement.

