Home World

Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri to France

Hammouri has denied the charges against him. The rights groups have condemned the move to deport him.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

'We didn't think it was possible to deport somebody from his birthplace,' said Denise Guidoux, pictured with a photo of her son Salah Hamouri. (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Israel has deported a Palestinian-French human rights lawyer after accusing him of security threats.

Salah Hammouri, 37, was escorted onto a flight to France by police early on Sunday morning, according to Israel's interior ministry.

A lifelong resident of Jerusalem, he was stripped of his residency rights after officials accused him of being a member of a terrorist organisation, a BBC report said.

The Times of Israel reported that Salah Hammouri was still active in a terror group years after he was released from jail for a plot to kill a prominent rabbi.

Hammouri, who holds French citizenship, had been held since March in administrative detention –- an Israeli tool that allows authorities to hold suspects for months at a time without charging them and without allowing them to see the evidence against them. He has denied all the allegations against him, the report said.

Hammouri, who has lived in Jerusalem his entire life, has been held on suspicion of participation in terror activities due to his affiliation with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group, but has not been charged or convicted in the latest proceedings against him.

He works for the Palestinian human rights organization Addameer, which was deemed by Israel in October 2021 to be a terror organization, together with several other NGOs — a designation Addameer along with the UN and several Israeli human rights groups have all strongly rejected.

Hammouri has denied the charges against him. The rights groups have condemned the move to deport him.

According to The Guardian, a statement from the Hammouri campaign called the deportation a “war crime” and said it constituted a breach of international law.

“Wherever a Palestinian goes, he takes with him these principles and the cause of his people: his homeland carried with him to wherever he ends up,” Hammouri said in a statement.

The French foreign ministry also expressed disappointment at the decision, and said it condemned "the Israeli authorities' decision, against the law, to expel Salah Hammouri to France".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palestinian-French human rights lawyer deported France Salah Hammouri
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp