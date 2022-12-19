Home World

Death toll from Afghan oil tanker fire rises to 31

At least 31 people were killed and 37 were injured in the incident, Sharafat Zaman Amar, spokesman for the public health ministry, said on Monday.

Published: 19th December 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Oil tanker Blast

Oil tanker fire in Afghanistan (Photo | IANS)

By AFP

KABUL: The death toll from an oil tanker fire in Afghanistan's high-altitude Salang Pass tunnel has risen to 31, an official said on Monday, with dozens more suffering burn injuries.

The incident occurred late Saturday in Parwan province, north of Kabul, leaving travellers on both sides of the mountain pass stranded.

At least 31 people were killed and 37 were injured in the incident, Sharafat Zaman Amar, spokesman for the public health ministry, said on Monday.

The toll was expected to rise further, he added.

The tanker overturned and caught fire in the tunnel, setting many other vehicles ablaze, officials said earlier.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan: Over dozen killed as oil tanker catches fire in Salang pass

The Salang Pass, one of the highest mountain highways in the world at an altitude of around 3,650 metres (12,000 feet), was built by Soviet-era specialists in the 1950s and includes a narrow 2.6-kilometre tunnel.

The pass runs through the Hindu Kush mountain range that connects the capital Kabul to the north.

Hailed as an engineering feat upon completion, the Salang Pass is often shut for days because of accidents, heavy snowfall and avalanches during the winter.

In 2010, avalanches killed more than 150 people along the treacherous highway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghan oil tanker fire Salang Pass
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp