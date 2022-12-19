Pope has signed resignation in case of health problems: Report

By Online Desk

ROME: Pope Francis has revealed that he has signed a letter of resignation to be used if he is unable to perform his duties for health reasons, according to ANSA news agency.

He said he gave the letter to former Vatican Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone soon after being elected pontiff in 2013.

"I have already signed my resignation," Francis told Spanish newspaper ABC in an interview published at the weekend.

"Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State. I signed it and said to him: 'here is my resignation in the case of an impediment for medical reasons or anything else".

Francis's predecessor Benedict XVI became the first pope in six centuries to resign when he stepped down in 2013.

