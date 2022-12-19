Home World

Pope has signed resignation in case of health problems: Report

"I have already signed my resignation," Francis told Spanish newspaper ABC in an interview published at the weekend.

Published: 19th December 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

ROME: Pope Francis has revealed that he has signed a letter of resignation to be used if he is unable to perform his duties for health reasons, according to ANSA news agency.

He said he gave the letter to former Vatican Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone soon after being elected pontiff in 2013.

"I have already signed my resignation," Francis told Spanish newspaper ABC in an interview published at the weekend.

ALSO READ | Pope Francis denies resignation rumours

"Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State. I signed it and said to him: 'here is my resignation in the case of an impediment for medical reasons or anything else".

Francis's predecessor Benedict XVI became the first pope in six centuries to resign when he stepped down in 2013. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pope Francis resignation Health reasons
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp