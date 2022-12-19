Home World

Popular baby food recalled over fears of a possible health risk

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Published: 19th December 2022 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

babyfeet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Ella’s Kitchen is recalling Banana Multigrain Baby Rice because it contains oats, (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, an allergy, or intolerance to oats or gluten, according to Food Standards Agency, a non-ministerial government department of the Government of the United Kingdom.

The inclusion of oats also makes this product thicker in texture than it should be for a 4month+ product.

Ella’s Kitchen is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product, the Food Standards Agency said.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

In its notice, Ella’s Kitchen reportedly said: “We are recalling this product because the affected batch (detailed below) contains undeclared oats which is an allergen risk and make the texture thicker than it should be for a four-month plus product."

In August this year, Ella's Kitchen had recalled specific batches of Banana and Vanilla Bread Pudding due to Possible Microbiological Contamination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ella's Kitchen Banana Multigrain Baby Rice Food Standards Agency
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp