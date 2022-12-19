Popular baby food recalled over fears of a possible health risk

By Online Desk

Ella’s Kitchen is recalling Banana Multigrain Baby Rice because it contains oats, (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, an allergy, or intolerance to oats or gluten, according to Food Standards Agency, a non-ministerial government department of the Government of the United Kingdom.

The inclusion of oats also makes this product thicker in texture than it should be for a 4month+ product.

Ella’s Kitchen is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product, the Food Standards Agency said.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

In its notice, Ella’s Kitchen reportedly said: “We are recalling this product because the affected batch (detailed below) contains undeclared oats which is an allergen risk and make the texture thicker than it should be for a four-month plus product."

In August this year, Ella's Kitchen had recalled specific batches of Banana and Vanilla Bread Pudding due to Possible Microbiological Contamination.

Ella’s Kitchen is recalling Banana Multigrain Baby Rice because it contains oats, (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, an allergy, or intolerance to oats or gluten, according to Food Standards Agency, a non-ministerial government department of the Government of the United Kingdom. The inclusion of oats also makes this product thicker in texture than it should be for a 4month+ product. Ella’s Kitchen is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product, the Food Standards Agency said. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. In its notice, Ella’s Kitchen reportedly said: “We are recalling this product because the affected batch (detailed below) contains undeclared oats which is an allergen risk and make the texture thicker than it should be for a four-month plus product." In August this year, Ella's Kitchen had recalled specific batches of Banana and Vanilla Bread Pudding due to Possible Microbiological Contamination.