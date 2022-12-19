Home World

Shootout in southern Jordan kills 3 officers, suspect

Jordanian police said nine suspects were arrested, allegedly members of what they called a terrorist cell with “takfiri ideology,” a term used to describe Islamic extremists.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

AMMAN: Three police officers were killed in a restive area of southern Jordan on Monday while trying to arrest suspects in last week’s slaying of a police commander. The main suspect was also killed in the gunbattle, authorities said.

The shootout took place near the town of Maan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director, was killed last week. The region is an impoverished and marginalized area of the country with high unemployment. In the past, there were expressions of support for the militant Islamic State group in the area.

Jordanian police said nine suspects were arrested, allegedly members of what they called a terrorist cell with “takfiri ideology,” a term used to describe Islamic extremists.

The Public Security Directorate said officers surrounded the location of the suspects in the killing of the commander. One suspect “fired heavy bullets from an automatic weapon,” and the officers returned fire, the statement also said. It added that officers seized “automatic firearms and a large amount of ammunition.”

The arrests followed some of the worst unrest the kingdom has seen in recent years after truck drivers launched a strike over soaring fuel prices. Strikes and protests spread to several cities across Jordan and demonstrators clashed with police last Thursday.

Police said Dalabeh was shot by “outlaws” during clashes in Maan. In the aftermath, Jordan issued a "temporary ban" on the social media platform TikTok and King Abdullah II pledged to “deal firmly” with outlaws.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jordan shooting southern Jordan
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp